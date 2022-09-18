Pokemon Gives Ash His Biggest Win in the Anime Yet

Pokemon Journeys has taken Ash Ketchum to his hugest level in the anime franchise to date with his latest win in the newest episode of the series aired overseas! The newest iteration of the anime has been following Ash across every region of the Pokemon world introduced through the franchise so far as he has been taking on both new and familiar foes in battle to make his way up the ranks of the World Coronation Series. These efforts then brought him to the final Masters Tournament in which he then had to face off against the other regional champions in one final slate of battles.

Although Ash worked his way into the Masters Eight as the eighth ranked trainer among them overall, he had made it through the quarter finals with ease when he defeated the Hoenn Champion Steven Stone. But his biggest challenge yet would be to make his way through the semifinals in a battle against the legendary Sinnoh Champion Cynthia. It was a battle fans have been waiting years to see play out, and the newest episode of the series finally brought this longstanding "what if" to an end with a major victory.

Episode 125 of Pokemon Journeys officially brought Ash's battle with Cynthia to an end with his victory. In the final moments, Mega Lucario was able to take down both a Dynamax Togekiss and Cynthia's trusty Garchomp to win at the end of the day. Ash had been struggling against Cynthia for the past few episodes, and this was the first real time in the tournament in which he seemed he might lose. But importantly, this win also takes Ash to his highest peak in the anime as a whole.

He might have won the inaugural Alola championship, but he now stands in the grand finals of the World Coronation Series as one of the top two trainers in the entire world. He's finally now gotten the opportunity for a rematch against the Galar champion Leon, and should Ash actually win this final battle, Ash could end up becoming a true world champion for the first time in the anime's long, long history.

What do you think of Ash making it to the grand finals of the Masters Tournament? Do you think he has a chance of winning the entire tournament?