Pokemon Journeys Debuts Trailer for Winter Special

Pokemon Journeys has debuted the first trailer for its upcoming new Winter special episodes! Earlier this year, fan favorite companion from the Diamond and Pearl era of the anime, Dawn, made her official return to the anime in Pokemon Journeys, and it was announced that she would be making her return alongside the main Legendary Pokemon from that generation, Dialga and Palkia with a special coming this Winter. With the newest episode of the series releasing in Japan, Pokemon Journeys has not only confirmed the dates for this new special episode but gave fans their first look at it with a slick trailer.

Pokemon Journeys will be airing a set of special episodes on December 3 and December 10 in Japan as they celebrate the upcoming releases of the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes. Not only will it feature the return of Palkia and Dialgia to the anime franchise, but Dawn and Cynthia will be making their returns for this effort as well as it taks Ash and the others with a strange mission where all sorts of time and space shenanigans will occur. You can check out the trailer below:

Even with the first trailer for this special event, there are still many questions about what to expect from this newest pair of episodes. Both Dawn and Cynthia had previously returned to the anime as old and new fans got acquainted with these fans from the past, so it seems that these two episodes will be featuring them both in a greater capacity as Ash and the others have to figure out how to deal with these Legendary Pokemon problems.

It has yet to be revealed when these episodes will be releasing internationally as fans are currently waiting on the next batch of episodes to release with Netflix. If you wanted to keep up to date with the release outside of Japan, you can currently check out both Pokemon Journeys and Pokemon Master Journeys to be ready for when the next wave of new adventures make their way to other countries.

