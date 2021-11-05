Pokemon Journeys Reveals New Poster For Winter Special





Pokemon Journeys is continuing to see Ash Ketchum and his new pal Goh attempting to collect the most powerful Pokemon around in a bid to defeat not only the trainers of the Galar Region, but its current champion in Leon, and when it comes to their respective rosters, they’re doing a bang-up job. With this winter seeing a special event taking place in the world of the anime adaptation, a new poster has been released to celebrate the upcoming story which will see the Pokemon trainers returning to the region of Sinnoh from Pokemon Diamond And Pearl.

Beginning on December 3rd, the official description for the upcoming Winter Special episode reads as such for Pokemon Journeys:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Ash, Goh, and Chloe are contacted by Dawn that Piplup has been kidnapped by someone. In addition, similar Pokemon disappearances have occurred in various parts of the Sinnoh Region. The three of them rush to the Sinnoh region and join Dawn and when they heard a detailed story, it seems that Piplup was kidnapped by someone with the same face and clothes as Dawn!?

As a result of the investigation, it is found that the Pokemon are kidnapped by someone who comes from the mysterious hole of light, ‘Gate’, that is connected to another world.”

The Official Twitter Account for Pokemon Journeys shared the new poster that features both Ash and Goh jumping into action, as well as a number of returning characters from Pokemon lore to help round out the upcoming winter special that will bring Dawn back into the fold when it comes to the current anime’s adventures:

Pokemon has had a big year, with the latest movie in the anime franchise recently arriving on the streaming service of Netflix. Pokemon: Secrets of the Jungle might not have an effect on the current story of the anime series, but it introduces a new trainer and Pokemon to the ever-expanding lore of the popular anime franchise. With Pokemon Journeys not afraid to bring back a number of characters from earlier dates in the series, it definitely wouldn’t be a surprise if Coco and Zarude were to make an appearance in the television series.

Are you hyped for the arrival of Pokemon Journeys’ Winter Special? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.