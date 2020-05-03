Pokemon Journeys Unveils First English Dub Titles

✖

The Pokemon Company surprised fans in the United States when it announced that the new anime in the franchise would be heading straight to Netflix. Pokemon Journeys: The Series is gearing up for its big Netflix debut in June, but the English dub of the series will be making its premiere on other networks around the world starting later this month. The English dub of the anime, like many of the other previous releases, will be changing quite a bit for the localization of the series and that includes many of the episode titles.

As spotted by Bulbapedia.net, the first four episodes of Pokemon Journeys: The Series will begin airing on the United Kingdom's POP network on May 25th as part of a sneak peek into the new season of the series. With this sneak peek comes the first four episode titles coming in the English dub. They break down as such:

Episode 1: Enter Pikachu!

Episode 2: Legend? Go! Friends? Go!

Episode 3: Ivysaur's Mysterious Tower!

Episode 4: Settling the Scorbunny!

Pokemon Journeys: The Series will be making its big Netflix debut on June 12th with the first 12 episodes of the new English dub. It's currently unconfirmed as of this writing as to whether or not the Netflix release will also include the original Japanese language version, but what has been confirmed is that Netflix is planning to release new episodes on the platform at a quarterly rate. Meaning that batches of new episodes will be hitting the service every three months or so.

The English dub cast from the previous Pokemon iterations will also be returning with Sarah Natochenny returning to voice Ash Ketchum, Lisa Ortiz in a currently unconfirmed role, and James C Cathart, who will be returning as Professor Oak, James, and Meowth. New additions to the cast also include some name updates with Zeno Robinson confirmed as Goh (whose name has been changed from "Go") and Ray Chase as Professor Cerise (who's known as Professor Sakuragi in the Japanese release).

One of the most exciting aspect of this newest series is how it is a nostalgic callback to the entirety of the Pokemon anime franchise while introducing new ideas. The first episode is a great example of this with an exploration of Pikachu's origin, and it only gets more nostalgic from there. Are you excited to see Pokemon's newest English dub? How do you feel about these episode titles so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

via Bulbapedia.net

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.