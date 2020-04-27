Here's How Pokemon Journeys Will Be Updated on Netflix

✖

Netflix shocked Pokemon fans everywhere when they announced that they have acquired the exclusive streaming rights of the next anime in the franchise, Pokemon Journeys: The Series. The anime now has over 20 episodes in its Japanese broadcast run before being delayed by the effects of the novel coronavirus, so fans have been wondering what the release schedule for the Netflix launch of the anime will be. Announcing that it will launch on June 12th worldwide via press release, Netflix also confirmed that they will be releasing episodes at a quarterly rate following after.

When Pokemon Journeys: The Series debuts in June, it will be with the first 12 episodes of the series. Netflix confirmed that new episodes will be added at a quarterly rate (which is around every three months or so) for the duration of the series, but has yet to confirm just how many episodes will be included with each batch. Though it's presumed it will be in 12 episode packs.

It has been confirmed that the upcoming Netflix release will include the English dubbed version of Pokemon Journeys: The Series, but it has yet to be confirmed whether or not the original Japanese language broadcast will be included outside of Japan as well. The announcement did confirm that the dub will be receiving a new theme song from the group, Walk Off the Earth.

Netflix has also confirmed the English language names for characters like the new hero Goh, and the new series professor, Professor Cerise (who was known as Professor Sakuragi in the Japanese broadcast). While much of the release is still shrouded in mystery, Netflix has released an official synopsis for the new season. They officially describe Pokemon Journeys: The Series as such:

"Pokémon Trainer Ash Ketchum has a new plan: see the world! But first, he and his partner Pikachu are headed to the opening of the Cerise Laboratory, a research facility dedicated to uncovering the mysteries of Pokémon in every region. Ash meets Goh, another boy with boundless curiosity about Pokémon, and both are overjoyed when Professor Cerise asks them to become official research fellows. With Ash as determined as ever to become a Pokémon Master, and Goh aiming to catch one of every Pokémon (including the Mythical Mew), our heroes are in for adventure and excitement as they explore the wide world of Pokémon!"

