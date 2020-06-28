New Pokemon Journeys Synopsis Teases a Gym Leader's Debut

✖

Pokemon Journeys: The Series is continuing on its run of new episodes following its COVID-19 delay, and now a synopsis for the next episode of the series is teasing a prominent Galar Gym Leader making his debut! Before the anime went on hiatus for the last couple of months, there was a promo teasing many of the new Galar additions coming to the anime. After ignoring the Galar region throughout the first episodes of the series, fans were excited to see more characters from the Pokemon Sword and Shield games coming to the anime. Now Raihan is one of the many fan favorites added to that list.

Episode 27 of the series is titled "The Legend of Heroes! [Leon's] Ultimate Battle!" and the synopsis teases not only Raihan's debut but a huge battle between he and Leon. As the synopsis for the episode (as spotted and turned around by @Arkeus88 on Twitter) teases, Ash and Goh will be travelling to Galar once more to see this major match.

As the synopsis reads, "[Ash and Goh] have gone to the Galar region to watch an official [World Coronation Series] match. They're both super excited to a battle between two trainers in the 'Master' Class, which consists of the 8 best in the series. This noteworthy match is between [Leon], the Greatest Of Them All and [Ash's] ultimate goal, and [Raihan], a gym leader of a Dragon gym in the Galar region and [Leon's] rival. And now the battle between these passionate men begins!"

Just like before when Ash and Goh temporarily headed to the Galar region in order to watch an exhibition match between Leon and Lance, the next episode of the series will have the two return to watch an official match between two of the members of the Master Class. This 8 strong ranking is what Ash is trying to break into, and this match between two at the top will most likely give him a good gauge of just how much stronger he has to be from now on.

