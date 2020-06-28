Pokemon Journeys Casts Sonia's Voice Actress

✖

Pokemon Journeys: The Series has been enjoying a strong string of episodes ever since it returned from its COVID-19 hiatus, and now it has cast the voice of Pokemon Sword and Shield's Sonia ahead of her upcoming debut. Before the series took its break over the last couple of months, it debuted a special promo teasing many of the Galar region characters and stories coming to the anime. This was especially exciting considering the newest series has not really been exploring these newer elements with any real substance. But now that's going to change with the next episode of the series.

Sonia will be making her appearance with Episode 27 of the series, airing on July 5th in Japan, and to celebrate her upcoming appearance the official Twitter account behind Pokemon Journeys: The Series has confirmed that Marina Inoue (My Hero Academia's Momo Yaoyorozu, Attack on Titan's Armin Arlert, Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann's Yoko Littner and more).

The series always gave us a short tease of her debut in the new anime series with a better look at her character design. Dedicated fans might note that Sonia has already made her anime debut with the Pokemon: Twilight Wings miniseries, but her appearance there featured a performance from a different voice actress, Lynn.

Unfortunately, there has not been too much information about what to expect from Sonia's role in Ash and Goh's journey. There's a good chance she'll have the same core motivation and role that she had in her original game appearance, but many characters get changed before they come to the anime series. Thankfully, it will not be too much longer before we see for ourselves!

