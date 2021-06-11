Pokemon Journeys Synopsis Sets Up Mew's Big Arc

✖

A new synopsis for Pokemon Journeys: The Series is setting the stage for a the huge Mew arc! Earlier this Spring, the Pokemon anime debuted a promo for its next slate of episodes that would eventually include the returns of Iris, Gary Oak, and more to the series. But its biggest hook was the mysterious "Project Mew" arc that teased Ash Ketchum and Goh would be heading to the Crown Tundra area of the Pokemon Sword and Shield DLC in order to look for the legendary Pokemon Mew. Now it seems the start of this adventure will finally be on the way.

With Episode 70 of the series most recently airing in Japan, it's time to look ahead to the next episode coming on June 18th. After dropping hints of Project Mew (which Goh had initially passed on) during Gary's return, it seems Ash and Goh will finally make good on this idea by joining the Project Mew team themselves beginning with Episode 71 of the series titled, "Let's Go! Project Mew!" The title not only confirms the start of this, but the synopsis gives us some crucial details.

(Photo: The Pokemon Company)

As shared by notable Pokemon anime reporter Dephender on Serebii (and shared by @AnipokeFandom on Twitter), Episode 71 is described as such, "One day [Goh] receives an email from 'Project Mew' asking him to come to the laboratory at the foot of the [Mt. Coronet] in the Sinnoh region. He immediately heads there together with [Ash], and when he arrives he's finally given his first mission; Getting an Alolan [Ninetails] in the glacial area of [Mt. Coronet]. Will [Goh] be able to complete this mission?!"

While it doesn't seem like Goh's going to be coming across Mew just yet, he and Ash are now a part of the team that's one step closer to figuring out Mew's location. As for this new team, it includes new additions to the series such as Hiroshi Kamiya (Attack on Titan's Levi, One Piece's Trafalgar Law) as Tsurugi and Ryoko Shiraishi (Digimon Adventure's Sora) as Asahi. It's unclear how long this Mew arc will last, but if it's anything like the other major arcs, it might not be for long.

What do you think of Ash and Goh getting one step closer to Mew? Do you think Mew has a good chance of catching his dream legendary someday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!