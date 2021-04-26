Pokemon Journeys Trailer Teases a Big Crown Tundra Arc

✖

It seems like all things are a go with Pokemon right about now. In just a few days, the franchise will live large with the debut of its long-awaited Pokemon Snap follow-up. The game is joined by ever-growing hype around the trading card game, and that is not all! Over in Japan, a new Pokemon anime arc is about to go live, and it will be all about the Crown Tundra.

So yes, it seems like the time has come! A major arc is coming to Pokemon Journeys, and fans are eager to see what Ash will do in this new adventure. It seems he is honing in on Mew's location with Goh, but they will have to do some legendary raids first if they hope to spot the little-seen monster.

As you can see above, a new trailer went live for Pokemon Journeys not long ago. It was there fans got a taste of what's to come in the anime's next arcs. It seems the next big story will hone in on a mysterious event known as Project Mew, and Ash will be tapped for the gig by none other than Professor Oak.

The trailer doesn't show much story content as you can imagine, but it does tease what fights are on the horizon. Ash and Goh are shown doing an array of Legendary raids in the tundra's icy caves. Regice is shown bursting into one cave while the Galarian Legendary Birds are teased in a different scene. At this point, there is no word on whether Ash and Goh will be able to catch these beasts to keep. But with Goh having caught Suicune, well - it seems anything is possible.

As you can imagine, this Crown Tundra arc is a big one, and fans are hyped to see it shape up for real. Netizens have long expected Pokemon Journeys to go this route following its main arc tying back to Pokemon Sword and Shield. It was only a matter of time before the game's DLC packs presented themselves to audiences. And now, it seems the time is nigh for the Crown Tundra's epic debut!

What do you make of this new trailer? Are you hyped for Pokemon Journeys to tackle its own Crown Tundra arc?