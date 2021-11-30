Pokemon Journeys Shares Synopsis for Gengar’s Biggest Episode

Pokemon Journeys has shared the synopsis for Gengar’s biggest episode yet! Ash and Goh continue their journeys throughout every region of the franchise thus far, and December is going to be quite the huge month for fans keeping up with the weekly episode releases in Japan. Not only will there be a special two-part event celebrating the release of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl with the return of Dawn, Cynthia, and the Sinnoh Legendaries Dialga and Palkia, but this will be followed up with another special two episode event all about spooky Ghost type Pokemon.

The main draw of these special episodes, however, is that Ash will be attempting to take his Gengar to the next level and unlock its Gigantamax form. A new synopsis for the episode teases the struggle to get there as well (as spotted by @AnipokeFandom on Twitter), and Episode 92 of the series, titled “Gengar Does its Best! The Road to Gigantamax!” begins teasing its episode as such, “[Ash and Goh] visit the Ghost Gym in Stow-on-Side in order to make Gengar [Gigantamax]. And believe it or not, there they find the masked boy they met on the ghost train, who turns out to be [Allister], a boy who serves as the Gym Leader of the Ghost Gym despite his young age.”

Along with the anime debut of Allister, it seems there will be a lot more of Galar’s elements brought into the anime as well with this episode in particular, “After going to the [Stow-on-Side] Stadium, [Ash] and the others attempt to [Gigantamax]. However, Gengar remains [Dynamaxed]. When [Allister] sees this, he tells [Ash] that while Gengar can [Dynamax], it won’t be able to [Gigantamax] no matter how hard it tries…” Such as the arrival of the Max Mushrooms, “However, after [Allister tells Ash] and the others that Gengar will be able to [Gigantamax] if it drinks [Max Soup] made from [Max Mushrooms], they decide to go search for [Max Mushrooms] in a forest where lots of Ghost type Pokemon live.”

Finally, the last bit of the synopsis teases even more unexpected challenges with, “[Allister] warns them that [Max Mushrooms] aren’t easy to pick, but [Ash] is full of drive and says he’ll definitely get some. [Allister] takes them to a cemetery in the forest where they immediately find some [Mas Mushrooms], but a [Corsola], a Pokemon that’s said to curse you if you kick it, is hiding nearby looking just like a rock. [Ash] attempts to get the [Max Mushroom] while holding on to Gengar, but…?”

What do you think? Do you think Gengar will be able to reach its Gigantamax form? Are you excited at the chance of seeing it in the anime?