Pokemon Journeys Shares New Look at Diamond and Pearl Special

Pokemon Journeys has shared a new look at its upcoming Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl special coming this Winter to Japan with a new trailer! One of the biggest aspects of the newest iteration of the series has been seeing Ash Ketchum making his way through past regions of the franchise he has explored in the past. This has led him to come face to face with many familiar friends and foes from his past, and now the series will be diving into that past once more with a new set of episodes about the Sinnoh region!

The anime previous had a special two-episode event officially bringing fan-favorite companion Dawn back to the anime along with some of the Sinnoh region Legendaries, and now it’s getting ready for a new two-episode event this Winter in honor of the Sinnoh region’s return in the Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl video game releases. Kicking off on December 3rd in Japan with Episode 89 of the series (following a brief hiatus for the Fall), you can check out the preview for this newest special below:

https://youtu.be/QUOQQLUzkTo

Episode 89 of Pokemon Journeys is titled “Dialga and Palkia! The Space-Time Cataclysm” and as the title suggests, it seems Ash, Dawn, Goh, and even Chloe will be wrapped up in a multiverse kind of adventure as the two returning Sinnoh Legendaries duke it out in a huge battle. The previous trailer released for the special teased some wild adventures featuring an Ash from an alternate universe and even bigger battles coming Ash’s way, and it seems that the preview is only scratching the surface of what’s to come.

There are some other fan-favorite character returns touted for this new two-episode event as well such as the return of the Sinnoh champion, Cynthia, and that’s another reason to be excited for what could be ahead in these new episodes. While they have a set release date in Japan, unfortunately there has yet to be any word on when these episodes in particular will be released to Netflix’s Pokemon Masters Journeys collection in worldwide territories. But what do you think?

What do you think of this newest look at Pokemon Journeys’ big Sinnoh region special? What are you hoping to see from the returning Legendary Pokemon? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!