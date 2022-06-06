Pokemon Journeys Gives Goh Huge Project Mew Promotion

✖

Pokemon Journeys has taken Goh a major step forward with the newest update from his Project Mew trials with the newest episode of the series! The newest iteration of the anime has been steadily getting ready for its final climax as both Ash Ketchum and Goh are now closer to their respective dreams than ever before. Ash is gearing up to take on some of the best trainers in the world with a massive tournament, and Goh has been clearing each of the tough trials to try and get onto the Project Mew team thus far. But it's been a rougher road for him overall.

While Goh has been clearing each of the Project Mew test trials he has been given so far, the latest update given to him had revealed that he was only the seventh ranked potential adventurer amongst eight possible picks. The newest episode of the series airing in Japan featured the final trials to get onto the team in full, and after helping to catch Regileki and Regidrago in the Galar Region's Crown Tundra, Goh has been officially cleared to be one of the trainers who can take on the legendary mission.

Episode 113 of Pokemon Journeys aired in Japan and offered Goh two potential final trials. He chose to take on the more dangerous seeming one of catching Regileki and Regidrago, and through the trial it's soon revealed that Gary Oak had selected this for his final trial as well. The two of them have been having just as much of a rivalry as Gary and Ash once had as Gary has been the top of the Project Mew rankings the entire time. First, the two of them try and one up each other before deciding to work together.

After teaming up to catch the two legendaries, it's soon revealed that Gary, Goh, and Goh's rival Horace (who took on the other trial option) have been selected as the three trainers who will be taking on the Project Mew expedition. It's yet to be revealed as to when this trial will come, but there was a tease that a Dynamax version of Regigigas just might be coming their way in the future as well.

