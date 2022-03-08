Pokemon Journeys Sets Up Goh for His Biggest Mission Yet

Pokemon Journeys is setting the stage for Goh’s biggest mission in the anime to date with its newest opening theme sequence! While much of the newest anime iteration has been following Ash as he continues to battle his way up the ranks of the World Coronation Series, at the same time fans have seen how the new hero, Goh, has taken a center stage as well. Following his dreams of catching every Pokemon, he and Ash soon found themselves trying out for the Project Mew team, a team that will have the explicit purpose of taking on Legendary Pokemon in big Raid Battles.

The series has previously seen Ash and Goh taking on several trials in order to qualify for the Project Mew team and the chance of catching Mew itself, but Goh has been making considerably more headway in this mission than Ash has. Although there are still a few more trials to go for Goh and Ash, the newest opening theme sequence for the series teases that Goh will eventually qualify for the Project Mew expedition and head into the Crown Tundra in order to take on his biggest series of battles yet. Check it out as seen in the new opening below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/AnipokeFandom/status/1499704332446433283?s=20&t=JnDBKHy3nwsnocIaogBb1A

One particular moment in the new opening theme sequence sees Goh teaming up with the previously confirmed Tsurugi and Asahi, who have already been set for the Project Mew team. Showing off their variations of the Urshifu legendary, Goh stands together with them as they take on a bunch of Legendary Pokemon within the Crown Tundra region. While this isn’t a full confirmation that Goh will be the only one on the Project Mew team, it’s also a distinct path from Ash as Ash has his own major future to deal with in the coming episodes.

With Pokemon Journeys entering what will likely be its final year before the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet releases introduce fans to a whole new region of Pokemon and adventures, this year will see Ash and Goh taking on their final tasks for their respective journeys. With the two of them taking on such big endeavors, it’s going to be an eventful year for the anime as fans see how it all shakes out for the two young trainers.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Goh taking on missions as part of the Project Mew team? Do you think he’ll actually accomplish his goal of catching Mew before the series is over? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!