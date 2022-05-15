Pokemon Journeys Shakes Goh With Critical Project Mew Status Update

✖

Pokemon Journeys has been building the necessary foundation for the anime's final climax, and has shaken Goh with a critical status update in his Project Mew trials with the newest episode of the series! The newest iteration of the anime has been readying for its grand finale and fans have been watching as Ash Ketchum rose through the ranks of the World Coronation Series to become one of the top trainers in the world. Before he takes on the final tournament, however, the series is now rejoining Goh on his string of trials in order to qualify for the upcoming Project Mew expedition.

Goh has already taken on a number of tough trials in the hopes of becoming one of the chasers on the Project Mew team, but it seems like the competition will be winding up in the coming episodes as the anime gets closer to its end. The newest episode of the series brought Goh through one of his toughest trials yet as he had to survive a battle royale against other Project Mew hopefuls, but a status update on the exams has revealed that he's much further away from his dream than he'd hoped. He's ranked seventh out of the final eight potential hopefuls.

(Photo: The Pokemon Company)

Episode 110 of Pokemon Journeys reunited Goh with his rival Horace as they worked their way through a battle royal, and ultimately Horace was crowned the final victor. Goh was able to earn some medals from this effort and coming in second place, however, but he can't celebrate for too long. It's then revealed that only those with more than four medals can continue through to the final trials, and while Goh has seven and can continue, he's actually seventh out of the final eight hopefuls continuing through.

He needs to make one of the final three slots to become a chaser on the Project Mew team, but that seems far and away from now with someone like Gary Oak leading the way with 12 medals. But at the same time, it's not that hard to catch up as Goh has seven and is only in seventh place because so many others ahead of him have eight or nine. It's not too wide of a gap to make up for, so he still has a chance if he works hard from here on out.

What do you think? How do you feel about Goh's attempts through the Project Mew trials so far? How do you think things will be settled for the final member selection?