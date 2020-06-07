Pokemon Journeys Nails Comeback Episode with Riolu's Cuteness

It goes without saying, but Pokemon fans were really hyped when Ash Ketchum got a Riolu of his own. The pocket monster has been a favorite with netizens for years now, and they've begged Ash to get one for himself. Before Pokemon Journeys went on hiatus, Ash did just that, and it seems the most recent episode of the anime to debut has fans even more infatuated with Riolu.

Why is that, you might be asking? Well, the answer is a simple one. It turns out Riolu is just too darn cute in this new episode of Pokemon Journeys that fans cannot help but stan the monster. Some are going as far as to say as Riolu is the best Pokemon in Ash's team, and that has stirred some big moods with fans.

Today, the most recent episode of Pokemon Journeys went live about two months after the show went on hiatus . The anime was forced to go off-air due to COVID-19 and its outbreak in Japan. When the country went under a State of Emergency, it was impossible to continue production on the anime, but things are finally back to normal-isn with Pokemon Journeys.

The episode which debuted today followed Ash and Goh as they sought to solve a mystery. The pair wandered into a safari of sorts where some food happened to go missing, and this ordeal led the pair on a wild chase. Of course, that means Riolu and Pikachu went along with Ash . It was there the newcomer wowed fans with their stupidly cute personality, so fans are a bit split. They want Riolu to stick around for as long as possible... but their desire to have the Baby Pokemon evolve into Lucario is pretty high up there too...

