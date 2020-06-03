Pokemon Fans Spot an Insane Detail in Detective Pikachu's Charizard Battle

✖

Detective Pikachu brought the world of Pokemon to life in a big way, and the live-action flick has become a favorite for fans. The heartfelt film follows a boy Tim as he tries to discover the truth behind his dad's death, and the only clue he has is a Pikachu who he can talk to. Over a year after its release, fans continue coming back to Detective Pikachu to pick at its easter eggs, and it turns out one has been hiding under our nose this whole time.

Over on Twitter, the page moviedetail blew away fans with a nugget found in the live-action movie. If you have seen Detective Pikachu, there is no doubt you remember the scene where Charizard battles Pikachu. The underground battle was one of the highlights in the movie, but it saw Pikachu get his butt handed to him. Despite his best efforts, Tim could not get his friend to run away from his foe... and there is the easter egg.

If you have ever played Pokemon video games before, you have more than likely run away from a wild monster before. You can only run into so many Weedle before you lose your mind, but a higher-level Pokemon can often escape a wild encounter. The same cannot be said for Pokemon who are put into a trainer vs trainer battle. You cannot run away from those fights even if you have already taken down seven on your route already. This is why Pikachu cannot run away from Charizard even when Tim pleads for him to do so.; It is not that Pikachu doesn't want to but that he cannot.

In Detective Pikachu 2019, Tim tell Detective Pikachu to run during the arena battle but he is unable to. This is because there is no running from a trainer battle. pic.twitter.com/JtWaUWi7np — Movie Details (@moviedetail) June 2, 2020

This gameplay detail is interesting as it has frustrated gamers for quite some time. It may help you grind out XP and money in a pinch, but the inability to run away from trainer battles has been a consistent truth for Pokemon fans. There is little reason why forfeiting cannot exist in Detective Pikachu, and it might under special circumstances. But for the most part, trainer battles often end up with one Pokemon like Pikachu wanting to run away once they know defeat it just a Flamethrower away.

Did you ever connect the dots with this quick Pokemon detail? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.