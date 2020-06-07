Pokemon: Twilight Wings Has Finally Unmsked the Ball Guy

Pokemon has its fair share of mascots, but few are as popular as the ever-mysterious Ball Guy. The character is a wild one that debuted in the Sword and Shield games. After exploring the first areas of the Galar region, fans were greeted by the Ball Guy at their first gym. For months now, fans have agonized over the identity of this man, and the anime decided to throw them a bone with this mystery.

Recently, Pokemon: Twilight Wings put out a new episode, and it was there fans were greeted by a rare sight. Episode 5 snuck in a look at the true face of Ball Guy sans mask. Fans know what the mascot's helmet looks like thanks to its iconic design, but it turns out the Ball Guy is pretty stylish without the mask on.

The blink-and-miss moment was spotted towards the end of Pokemon: Twilight Wings. Episode 5 follows around Chairman Rose's vice president as she covers his duties for the day. When Oleana is called away from a job, a brief shot is shown of a city street at night, and the Ball Guy can be seen dining at an outside cafe table.

His back may be turned to fans, but Ball Guy is easy to recognize given his outfit. His famous headgear is sitting on the table before him as he eats, so this is how fans can get a peek at Ball Guy. His face is obscured by the angle, but fans can see the man is blonde and has a stylish hair. The mascot favors an undercut that coifs back much of his long hair, so we must say we approve. And if Pokemon wants to give fans a full look at Ball Guy, we would definitely appreciate it!

Do you think Pokemon: Twilight Wings will ever tell us more about the mysterious Ball Guy? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

