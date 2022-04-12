Pokemon Brings Charmander to Life with This 1:1 Print

Charmander was one of the trio of the first starters of Pokemon Red and Pokemon Blue, making the fire-type pocket monster one of the first creatures that players were introduced to in the franchise that remains wildly popular to this day. With new generations being introduced that have introduced hundreds of Pokemon over the years, fans have created countless fan works, with one fan going above and beyond and recreating the starter Pokemon via the use of creative three-dimensional printing.

When it comes to the anime and the adventures of Ash Ketchum, the protagonist of Pokemon isn’t relying on the strength of his Charizard, which is certainly ironic considering Leon, Champion of Galar, is known for the power of his dragon-type pocket monster. This isn’t to say that Ash might not eventually bring back one of his most powerful Pokemon, as Pokemon Journeys has been seeing plenty of reunions when it comes to his battle partners over the course of over one hundred episodes. Though Ash recently went on a road trip with Leon, a final confrontation between the two has yet to be hinted at.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter User Kagerou Honey was able to 3-D print an amazing life-sized statue of Charizard, the fire-type Pokemon who will remain a major part of the franchise thanks in part to being one of the first pocket monsters that were ever introduced to players of the long-running video game series:

Pokemon has a bright future ahead of it not just in terms of the anime, as Ash and Goh continue their journey to capture stronger Pokemon, but also with the Nintendo video games announcing two new games quickly following the success of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, introducing a new way to play when it comes to navigating the world of pocket monsters. With Pokemon Scarlet and Violet set to arrive later this year, it seems that the popularity of Pokemon won’t be shrinking any time soon.

Would you add one of these life-sized Charmanders to your Pokemon collection? Do you think we’ll see Ash’s Charizard return once again in Pokemon Journeys? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.

Via Sora News 24