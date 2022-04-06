Congratulations, the Pokemon Anime is 25 Years Old Now

If we’re being honest, it is hard to imagine a world without Pokemon. The mega-franchise has been around for decades at this point, and it has amassed millions if not billions of fans the world over. For all those who watched its anime, Ash Ketchum and Pikachu might have been their first friends, and the pair’s memory lives on in so many today. And whether you believe it or not, Pokemon just hit a major milestone that would impress even the likes of Gary.

So if you want to brace yourself, do it now. Pokemon is officially 25 years old, and there is still way more to come.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The show brought its first episode to life in April 1997 if you didn’t know. TV Tokyo broadcasted the anime to fans around Japan, and it did not take long before Ash – or Satoshi overseas – became a hit with kids. Its colorful creatures and heartwarming tales made Pokemon a must-watch show, and the anime craze only grew once Pikachu hopped to the United States.

The original series made its move to televisions stateside in 1999, right as anime began to make its move into Western pop culture. Soon, Pokemon was spoken about as highly as Dragon Ball Z and Sailor Moon. The show and video games worked in tandem to spark a fever with consumers. And even after 25 years, that flame is still burning.

READ MORE: Pokemon Journeys Sets Up Greninja’s Return With New Trailer | Pokemon Celebrates Ash Ketchum’s 25th Anniversary With New Video

To date, Pokemon has put out close to 1,200 episodes since it began. With eight specials under its wing, Pokemon has released a total of 23 anime movies and one live-action adaptation with Detective Pikachu. Reports have suggested Netflix is eyeing its own live-action take on Pokemon, and in the meantime, the series is continuing with its latest projects. Pokemon Journeys is on the air right now, and its world-hopping arcs have changed the game for Ash and Pikachu. And later this year, Pokemon Legends: Arceus will step out with its own anime mini-series that is sure to drum up attention.

After 25 years, Pokemon remains as powerful as ever, and fans have been all too happy to celebrate its big anniversary online. So if you want to hop into the conversation, well – there is never a bad time to start re-watching the anime from episode one!

Can you believe the Pokemon anime has been going on strong for this long? What is something the anime has never done that you’d like it to try moving forward? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

Thanks for the Memories

https://twitter.com/OcaRockaRina/status/1509679172507082758?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The Biggest Thanks

https://twitter.com/Games23_/status/1509901053940023301?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Ash, the Realest BFF

https://twitter.com/Sapphire_Eon/status/1509828495060484152?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

To 25 More Years!

https://twitter.com/GinOne9/status/1509957359392768009?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Same, Dude – Same

https://twitter.com/AlmirVela/status/1509608979437178885?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

How We Feelin’ Tonight?

https://twitter.com/BeerStix/status/1509643592985370626?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

How Many Episodes?!

https://twitter.com/Kilumy/status/1509598050557247489?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Believe It or Not