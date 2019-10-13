Pokemon’s Newest Anime Additions Spark Hilariously Disturbing Fullmetal Alchemist Art

Pokemon‘s going to enter a new era of the anime series soon to go along with the release of the Sword and Shield games, and the series is going through a huge new wave of changes. The new Pokemon anime series most recently announced two new characters coming to the series. Coming from Kanto, a new Professor and his daughter will be playing a major role in the events to come as they help both Ash and new addition Gou along on their journey to becoming Pokemon masters. But these new additions are giving Fullmetal Alchemist fans hilarious flashbacks.

One of the new additions to the series is Koharu, the daughter of the new professor, and her partner Pokemon Yamper, and artist @jenjenjenrose hilariously made the connection between the two series with a truly disturbing artwork fusing Koharu and Yamper together much like Nina and Alexander famously were.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the most disturbing moments from Fullmetal Alchemist was when military scientist Shou Tucker had turned his daughter and pet dog into a speaking chimera. It’s a heartbreaking moment in the series itself, but has since become an in-joke among fans as one of the most memorable scenes from the series for the wrong reasons. Seeing the new additions to Pokemon include a scientist, his daughter, and her dog, @jenjenjenrose has the right idea with his hilarious flashback. Now let’s hope that this doesn’t come to pass when Pokemon: The Series premieres November 17th in Japan.

This groundbreaking shake-up for the series will not only feature the Galar region from Pokemon Sword and Shield, but will see Ash journey through previous regions in the franchise once more. But for those who might have wanted this new series to move beyond Ash, they’ll sort of get their wish as the next series will be featuring dual protagonists.

The new series will introduce Gou, designed by Pokemon character designer Ken Sugimori, who has a Scorbunny as his partner Pokemon and is also out to catch ’em all. My Hero Academia’s voice behind Izuku Midoriya, Daiki Yamashita, has been confirmed as the voice for Gou. My Hero Academia’s composer, Yuki Hayashi, will be joining the Pokemon staff with the next season too.

Other staff confirmed for the new series include Daiki Tomiyasu serving as chief director for OLM, Maki Odaira as series director, Kunihiko Yuyama as creative supervisor, Shoji Yonemura overseeing series construction, Shuhei Yasuda serving as character designer, and Masafumi Mima as sound director.