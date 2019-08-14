Pokemon Meets My Hero Academia With This Villainous Twist

We’ve come across some strange fusions in our time here, but perhaps none are as strange as uniting certain characters from the hit franchises of My Hero Academia and Pokemon with this latest fan effort. One Redditor decided to take two characters who could not be more different and merge them together to create a new creature that manages to come across as both cute and terrifying. Pikachu is the mascot of the Pokemon series, a yellow rodent who has managed to be a stalwart companion to series protagonist Ash Ketchum, while MHA’s Stain is a super villain who is trying to reshape the world based on his chosen method of living. What happens when you smash them together?

Reddit User TryHardArchitect managed to take the electric mouse and fuse the cute pocket monster with the 90s anti-hero inspired creation that is Stain in this amazing pin art:

Stain managed to bring a whole new methodology and threat level to the world of My Hero Academia, touting the idea that the world that had been created was rife with heroes that were simply attempting to use their quirks and heroic demeanors in order to gain wealth and fame. Clashing with Midoriya and a handful of his classmates, Stain is eventually brought down and has remained imprisoned since his defeat in the second season of the anime. Whether or not he’ll be making an appearance in the upcoming Overhaul arc taking place in the fourth season of the franchise is still up in the air though Stain’s “legacy” has lived on in inspiring an entirely new generation of antagonists joining up with the “League of Villains”.

Pikachu of course doesn’t really operate on the same level as Stain when it comes to its life’s purpose obviously. For the most part, the yellow pocket monster simply wants to hang around with his trainer Ash, fight the occasional battle, and live a life of leisure. The two anime characters could not be more different, which makes this union all the more humorous.

What do you think of this bizarre fusion between My Hero Academia and Pokemon? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film.