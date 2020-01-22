Netflix to Release Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution

Pokemon fans, are you ready to revisit one of the franchise’s best films? Years ago, audiences all over the world welcomed Pokemon into their homes with the anime’s first movie. Last year, Mewtwo Strikes Back made an actual comeback with a remake, and it seems the movie is ready to hit the United States. Netflix has announced it will be releasing the movie, and fans can get a look at the film now!

Over on Twitter, netizens perked up with the official Pokemon page started a thread with Netflix. The Pokemon Company asked the streaming service if they were ready for some Pokemon, and Netflix admitted it was down for the challenge.

It didn’t take long before The Pokemon Company confirmed the tease was about Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution and its release. A trailer was posted shortly after this exchange, and you can find the reel below. The clip reveals the 3DCG makeover, and for the first time, fans can hear how the English dub fits with this movie.

Of course, this is not the first time Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution has been seen. The movie went public last summer in July, and it had a premiere in Los Angeles at Anime Expo. It was there ComicBook.com had a chance to check out the movie, and I left smiling from ear to ear. The movie is definitely a nostalgia play for fans, and it is a great starting point for trainers new to the anime.

“The ubiquitous reach and expert team at Netflix make them the perfect partner to bring this special animated movie to kids and fans around the world,” Emily Arons, senior vice president of international business at The Pokemon Company International, said in a recent statement.

“Netflix is the ideal platform to help us execute a global simultaneous launch of an animated Pokemon movie on Pokemon Day, a special moment dedicated to celebrating the worldwide Pokemon fan community.”

At this point, there is no set release date for the film on Netflix, but netizens hope it goes up soon. And when it comes to the anime, the series will release its next film in July 2020 titled Pokemon: Coco.

Pokemon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution officially released in July 2019 in Japan. The film is directed by Kunihiko Yuyama and Motonari Sakakibara, with a screenplay written by Takeshi Shudo. There was a hint that the film would be a complete CG remake of the original Mewtwo Strikes Back film, but that was not confirmed until the first audiences saw it for themselves during its world premiere at Anime Expo 2019.