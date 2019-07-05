Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution Shares Packed New Trailer

Pokemon has had one of its biggest years in memory with 2019, and it is only going to get bigger. Before too long, the franchise’s next generation will go live, and that’s not all. The anime’s next feature film will go public in July, and fans just got their best look at it yet.

Today, a brand-new trailer for Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution went live. The clip, which can be seen above, features all sorts of new footage that will smack longtime Poke-Fanatics with some serious nostalgia.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And yes, THAT super sad scene does make a short appearance.

As you can see above, this new trailer starts off with Mew living their best life in a bubble under the sea. The reel continues to show the legendary creature interacting with other Pokemon while the film’s theme song by Rita Ora plays.

The trailer continues and shows off the film’s stunning 3DCG graphics which look more polished than ever. And as you might expect, this new trailer gives away quite a bit of story. After all, this film is a one-to-one remake of the first Pokemon film, so fans know how it will go. Mewtwo and Ash Ketchum will come to head, and the film will end with a gut-wrenching scene starring lots of Pokemon tears… which is seen very clearly in this trailer.

Currently, Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back is set to debut in Japan on July 12. However, fans at Anime Expo will get a chance to screen the film earlier. Today, The Pokemon Company will share the film in full to lucky attendees, so netizens can expect reviews to go live later this afternoon.

So, will you be checking out this upcoming Pokemon film? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Pokemon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution is currently scheduled for a release July 12 in Japan. The film will be directed by Kunihiko Yuyama and Motonari Sakakibara, with a screenplay written by Takeshi Shudo. There has yet to be any official confirmation as to whether or not this will be a direct 1:1 CG remake of the franchise’s first film, but every new look and trailer has been strongly implying this so far.