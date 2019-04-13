‘Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution’ Trailer Reveals Updated Mewtwo Armor

Pokemon fans still strongly remember their first experiences with the franchise across its many games, anime, and movies, but one of the most fondly looked back upon shared experiences for longtime fans of the series is seeing the Pokemon: The First Movie. The Pokemon franchise will be paying tribute to this first film with its next big movie, and fans are about to nostalgic for those halcyon days.

Pokemon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution will be putting a fresh coat of paint on the first Mewtwo Strikes Back film, and this includes some updates for fan favorite designs such as the incredibly popular armored Mewtwo look.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Which Mewtwo is looking better?

🔹 2019

🔹 1998 pic.twitter.com/8XLNjtPEA4 — Fandom (@getFANDOM) April 11, 2019

In the original film, this armored Mewtwo look debuted when Mewtwo was still in the early days of Team Rocket’s experiments. Giovanni set out to clone the legendary Pokemon Mew, and gave its progeny this armored look when it went to battle. Battles that it had were short, and even featured a cameo from Ash’s rival Gary Oak whose Pokemon were easily defeated by the powerful Mewtwo.

This look was such a pivotal moment for Mewtwo as it built the basis of his character arc of trying to figure out his identity, and him breaking out of this armor and setting out on his own kicked off the real meat of the film. The new film’s version of this suit is remarkably different as the tweet from @getFANDOM shows a good side by side of the different suits. The new one is spikier and bulkier, and does give off more of an “armor” vibe.

But each armored look will definitely have its fans as a whole new generation is introduced to the early days of the Pokemon movie franchise. Pokemon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution is currently scheduled for a release July 12 in Japan. The film will be directed by Kunihiko Yuyama and Motonari Sakakibara, with a screenplay written by Takeshi Shudo. There has yet to be any official confirmation as to whether or not this will be a direct 1:1 CG remake of the franchise’s first film, but every new look and trailer has been strongly implying this so far.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!