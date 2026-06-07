Fairy Tail Revival Just Revealed Its First Look Ahead of Summer 2026 Debut

Fairy Tail is now in the works on a new revival from the original creator behind it all, and the first look at the new series has been revealed ahead of its debut coming later this Summer. Fairy Tail is one of the biggest and most successful action franchises out there today. The magical series first made its debut with Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine back in 2006, and has gone on to have an official sequel, spinoffs, multiple anime seasons, movies and much more in the two decades since. Now it’s coming back with something new.

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Fairy Tail is now celebrating its 20th anniversary, and the Kodansha manga series is going all out for the occasion. Now only is the franchise holding multiple events for the anniversary through the rest of the year, but original series creator Hiro Mashima is actually returning to the manga himself for a new revival serialization. And the first reveal for its title has been confirmed as the creator has shared that it’s now called Fairy Tail Re:FANTASIA with the logo you can check out below.

Fairy Tail Revival Reveals Title and First Look

Courtesy of Kodansha

Fairy Tail Re:FANTASIA is a brand new serialization that will be kicking off with Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine on July 29th. Not much has been revealed about what to expect from Hiro Mashima’s new Fairy Tail story as of the time of this writing, but it’s going to be the first fully written and illustrated release for the franchise from Mashima himself since the original series came to an end nearly a decade ago. Mashima currently contributes writing for the sequel, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, but that one features a different artist, Atsuo Ueda. This is Mashima’s proper return to the series.

Fairy Tail Re:FANTASIA was originally scheduled to make its debut later this August, but Mashima had been working on the revival at a much quicker pace than expected. This meant that the series could make its debut on the now slated July issue, a week earlier than planned. But unfortunately, it’s likely not going to be as full of a revival as fans might hope to see given how long the original series ran for. It’s been planned as a shorter run serialization from the start.

What to Know for Fairy Tail Re:FANTASIA Revival

Courtesy of Kodansha

Fairy Tail Re:FANTASIA was teased by Kodansha to be a “short-term intensive serialization,” and likely won’t be running for more than a few weeks. Hiro Mashima’s most current series, Dead Rock, has announced it’s going on hiatus until later this year, so it’s likely that the revival will be wrapping up sometime before that. This means it’s going to run anywhere from a couple of weeks to a couple of months while Mashima has room in his schedule, so fans need to enjoy the revival while it lasts.

As of this time, Fairy Tail Re:FANTASIA has also yet to confirm any international release plans as of the time of this writing but the hope is that it won’t be too long before fans outside of Japan get to see what this revival series is going to do that could further set itself apart from its also ongoing sequel.

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