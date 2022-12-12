Pokemon Welcomes Quaxly to the Anime: Watch

Pokemon has had a busy season, and we're not just talking about its latest game release. Last month, fans were introduced to the Paldea region as Nintendo released the franchise's new generation. Now, all eyes are on the anime as Ash prepares to embrace Gen 9, and a new special has gone live introducing its final starter.

Yes, that is right! Pokemon Journeys just brought Quaxly to the small screen. The anime released a short the other day introducing the water-type starter, and they are just as fabulous in the anime as you'd expect.

Team Rocket's Secret Paldea Expeditions Part 3 – featuring Quaxly #Anipoke pic.twitter.com/PuyUMgZ3Du — Anipoke Fandom (@AnipokeFandom) December 9, 2022

As you can see above, the short features Team Rocket making their way around Paldea, and they stumble upon Quaxly before long. The adorable duck is seen preening over their feathers at one point, and of course, they show their full power to Jesse and James. Like Sprigatito and Fuecoco before them, Quaxly shows Team Rocket zero mercy by blasting them away. So obviously, the trio is going to have beef with the Paldea starters when the anime's next generation begins.

As for when that will be, well – fans are not sure. Pokemon Journeys has kept its future close to its chest. At this time, no information about the anime's next series has gone live, but we have been given some teasers. For one, Ash Ketchum will carry on in the anime as one of TV Tokyo's top executives stressed as much in an interview. Now, the big question remains where Goh will go. The trainer could easily follow Ash to Paldea or carry on his latest adventure with Gary. But if fans were given the choice, just know Goh would stick around for another series or two.

Which of the Gen 9 starters do you like the best? Are you excited to see how Pokemon tackles the Paldea region? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.