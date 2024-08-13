Netflix’s Pokemon Live-Action Series Is Still in the Works: Report

They say the past never dies, and that seems to be the case for Pokemon. Over the decades, we have seen the hit franchise go round and around with throwbacks. These days, the IP is one of the highest-grossing in the world, and a new report is digging up a piece of its past. After all, it has been years since we have gotten an update on Pokemon‘s pursuit at Netflix, but it seems the project is far from dead.

Over on social media, a reliable scooper known as Daniel RPK (Daniel Richtman) sparked buzz with Pokemon fans as they posted about Netflix’s live-action project. According to the post, the live-action show is still “reportedly in development” with writer and showrunner Joe Henderson. So like we said, the past never dies.

As for the show itself, few story details have cropped up regarding Pokemon, but DanielRPK suggests the show will bring the character Red to life. Of course, most Pokemon fans will be familiar with this character. Not only was Ash Ketchum based on Red, but the Pokemon trainer was the first protagonist of the franchise. While manga readers explored Red in print, the Pokemon games brought Red to life in its first generation. Even the Pokemon anime eventually brought Red to life with Pokemon Generations, so Netflix may want to scope out the anime miniseries for inspo.

Beyond this latest rumor, Netflix has kept quiet about all things Pokemon since initial reports revealed the live-action adaptation in 2021. Of course, fans can experience Pokemon IRL with help from Detective Pikachu. Released in 2019, the live-action movie came together under Warner Bros. and The Pokemon Company with Ryan Reynolds voicing its titular character. Plans for a Detective Pikachu sequel were made following the film’s launch, but sadly, no word has been given on the follow up since. The project could be stuck in purgatory for all we know, and honestly? Pikachu deserves better.

