New Pokemon Anime Releases Special Previews of Episodes 1-3

As the newest season of Pokemon inches ever closer, coinciding with the release of the Nintendo Switch video game of Pokemon Sword and Shield, fans are trying to get as much information as they can regarding the upcoming series. Luckily, the news is coming in fast and furious with the anime releasing special previews for the first three episodes as well as a series of pictures from the television series. With Ash Ketchum joined by his fellow Pokemon trainer Gou as he travels around the world as part of his victory lap for becoming the Alola League champion.

Both Serebii.net and YonkouProd posted promotional artwork for the upcoming first three episodes of “Pocket Monsters” as well as a few screenshots, giving Poke-fans an even better idea of what would be happening to Ash and Gou on their first adventures together in the world of Pokemon:

New Series Pokemon (2019) Anime Shots. pic.twitter.com/MVu7Kjc2vP — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) November 7, 2019

Serebii Picture: Special artwork for Episodes 1, 2 & 3 of the new Pokémon anime seres https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/rjlrYwpp1P — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) November 7, 2019

With the first episode being titled “The Birth of Pikachu”, many fans are wondering whether or not the series will act as something of a soft reboot to the events that happened previously throughout the decades of episodes in the Pokemon franchise. From the trailer footage, it definitely seemed as if Ketchum was shown doing entirely new things during his first encounter with Professor Oak where he decided to choose the, at the time, rambunctious and hard to control Pikachu.

Gou will be the only companion that Ash has in the early episodes of the upcoming season, with this trainer attempting to make a name for himself much like Ketchum, but find the legendary Pokemon, Mew, in the process.

Pokemon: The Series is currently scheduled to premiere November 17th in Japan. One of the biggest changes for this new series is the second protagonist, Gou, voiced by Daiki Yamashita. He and Ash will go on their journeys together, and soon we’ll all find out what this next era of the Pokemon anime has in store for old and new fans.

Additional cast members include Yuichi Nakamura as Professor Sakuragi, Kana Hanazawa as Koharu, Megumi Hayashibara as Jessie, Shinichiro Miki as James, and Inuko Inuyama as Meowth. Staff confirmed for the new series include Daiki Tomiyasu serving as chief director for OLM, Maki Odaira as series director, Kunihiko Yuyama as creative supervisor, Shoji Yonemura overseeing series construction, Shuhei Yasuda serving as character designer, Masafumi Mima as sound director, Yuki Hayashi as series composer.