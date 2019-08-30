New Pokemon Series With Big Changes Rumored to Debut Next Month

Big pocket monster news incoming! According to a rumor that is currently circulating around the world wide web, a new Pokemon anime series will be dropping this September and said series may in fact be a reboot! One Twitter Source has shared some announcement materials and pictures showing off designs for some fan favorite Pokemon, hinting that something big is coming from the fan favorite series, which may be a new series for Ash Ketchum and the gang to re-do the events that have taken place in their lives!

Twitter User Pokefans_Taiwan shared the rumored announcement along with the designs that potentially hints at a brand new anime series to run alongside Pokemon The Series: Sun and Moon concurrently, perhaps giving fans two different Ash Ketchums to follow:

Ash has been running around attempting to become the greatest Pokemon trainer in the world since the seres first debuted in 1997. Even though he is entirely a pre-teen, Ketchum has gone through hundreds, if not thousands, of different adventures that has gained him new friends, both human and Pokemon. Always joined by his trusty Pikachu, and an ever changing cast of Pokemon he calls his own, it will be interesting to not just see if this rumor pans out but whether the star will in fact be Ash once again or perhaps a new aspiring trainer.

In Sun and Moon, Ash is currently attempting to win the Alola League Tournament, squaring off against some of the best trainers in the region to finally bring home a victory, something he has never managed to win during his long career.

What do you think of the rumor that a new, rebooted Pokemon series is on the way? What changes would you like to see made to the story of pocket monsters if this were the case?

If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the anime, Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon is described as such, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”