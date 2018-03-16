This High-Tech Holographic Pokedex Is The Future

The future of Pokemon is alive and well. The beloved franchise is as popular as ever thanks to its on-going video game releases and anime ventures. This year, a brand-new movie focusing on Ash Ketchum and Pikachu will go live, but fans in Japan have other things to look forward to. You know, things like a holographic Pokedex.

Recently, Japan saw another permanent Pokemon Center open its doors in Tokyo. The new establishment is the biggest of its kind to date and features a permanent Pokemon Cafe where fans can sample special treats year-round. However, fans seem to be flocking to the location for a totally different reason.

As you can see below, the Pokemon Center boasts one very impressive Pokedex that has fans buzzing. A visitor posted a video of a holographic Pokedex being put to use (via Rocket News).

The item’s usual red look is totally abandoned with this high-tech piece. The Pokedex appears to be entirely done through holograms, and it is super responsive. The video shows one fan sifting through the holographic Pokedex’s catalog, and the gadget can tell users a lot about their favorite pocket monsters.

The holographic tech is touch-controlled as it asks users to pick the type of Pokemon they wish to learn about. Once that has been selected, fans can browse various Pokemon by their classification. After a specific monster is picked, the Pokedex can tell fans information about the species like its size, weight, and various battle details.

Sadly, this piece of tech is not as intense as it looks. The holographic Pokedex seems to be made entirely of holograms, but it is simply a projected app on a giant, see-through touch screen.

Tokyo’s new tourist destination is not the first Pokemon Center to open its doors in Japan, but it is definitely the largest. One was opened in Sapporo and recently underwent a full redesign. A second started operations in the Tokyo Skytree complex in July 2016, and this new center joins the franchise as its twelfth locale. So, if you are hankering for some Pokemon-themed food and happen to be in Tokyo, you know where to go.

Do you want to visit this Pokemon Center even if Nurse Joy isn't there? Should one of these make their way to the US?