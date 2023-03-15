Pokemon Promo Sets Up Ash's Final Legendary Battle

Pokemon's anime has reached the final two episodes of its special final season saying goodbye to Ash Ketchum after 25 long years of traveling through the various regions, and the promo for the penultimate episode of Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master is setting up Ash for his final legendary battle! The special final season for Ash's adventures kicked off with his surprisingly running into the mysterious Legendary Pokemon, Latias. The two of them had such a quick bond, that each of the episodes since have seen Latias hanging around Ash and the others while watching them from a distance.

This all comes to its climax with the penultimate episode of Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master as Latias is going to reach out to Ash for some help because its counterpart, Latios, has been made the target of a brand new villain. This means that we're getting one explosive final battle from Ash before it's all over in the Pokemon TV series, and the promo for the next episode airing overseas is giving us our first look at what to expect from Ash's battle with Latios and Latias! You can check it out in action below:

How to Watch Pokemon Anime's Next Episode

Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master Episode 10 is titled "Ash and Latios" and will be airing very soon in Japan. As for what to expect from the episode itself, the synopsis for Episode 10 teases it as such, "Latias appears again in front of Ash and Pikachu. Using it's Dream Projection, it shows Ash and the others a Pokemon Hunter attacking Latios! Ash and the others head out to save Latios. Can they really save Latios?!?" As the synopsis suggests, we might be getting a final Legendary team up for Ash before he says goodbye.

It's going to be a while before fans outside of Japan can check out Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master for themselves, but Ash's final episode is fast approaching. There has yet to be any major clue as to what the anime has planned for his grand goodbye, but it's becoming a very close reality that Ash will definitely be leaving the Pokemon anime after this special series is over.

