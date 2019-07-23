This Sneaky Geeky Engagement Ring Celebrates Your Love With Pokemon

Pikachu has long been the number one most popular Pokemon in a sea of pocket monsters. The first to get his own self titled Hollywood feature length film with this year’s Detective Pikachu, the small electric rodent has been on everything! From t-shirts to video games to hats to underwear, you simply can’t escape this red cheeked wonder. Now, fans will be able to take their love of Pokemon, and their significant other, to the next level with this Pokemon engagement ring that will start your lives together with a jolt!

Sora News 24 shared this electrifying engagement ring with the world via their Official Twitter Account, that was originally produced by Ginza Tanaka, a Japanese jeweler that has been in business since 1892:

Aside from the ingenious design that incorporates Pikachu’s tail into the ring itself, the engagement band also has an imprint of Pikachu itself on the inside of the ring along with a specialized engraving. The ring, which retails for around $3000 USD is 18 Karat gold with real diamonds, is sure to be at the top of the list for any Pokemon fans looking to get hitched and show off their love of the franchise in the process.

On top of all these Poke-designs in the ring, the case for it is also in the shape of a Pokeball! Though fans should be warned, hurling it at your loved ones and shouting “I Choose You!” may not cause the desired effect. Still, its amazing to see just how popular the franchise itself, along with their yellow mascot, have become since its inception, managing to warrant an interest in specialty engagement rings.

This year has been a fantastic one for the franchise and for Pikachu specifically, with both the drop of Warner Bros Pictures’ Detective Pikachu starring Ryan Reynolds, the continued popularity of the mobile game Pokemon Go, Pokemon Let’s Go for the Nintendo Switch, as well as the upcoming Pokemon: Sword and Shield of the console to boot! Needless to say, there’s seemingly no better time to release a Pokemon themed engagement ring than now. Surprisingly enough, if Pikachu isn’t your bag but you still want a Pokemon engagement ring, there are other options out there!

What do you think of this Pokemon engagement ring? Would you pop the question with the power of Pikachu behind you?