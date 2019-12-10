Pokemon Fan Goes Viral for Showing Just How Big the Snorlax Bean Bag Is

There are tons of different Pokemon that have been introduced over every iteration of the video game and anime franchise so far, and some are such huge favorites that they have managed to get an entirely different set of fans outside of their original appearances. This includes the ultra popular Snorlax, which made a great impression on fans early on because of the extra steps it took to actually catch on. Not only that, but the Snorlax was so huge that it actually blocked the progress of each player. So it’s been a pretty popular choice when it comes to merchandise.

One of the most notable releases is a “life-sized” Snorlax Bean Bag, which is much larger than many of the other plushes or toys from the Pokemon franchise. But it can be easy to forget how big these things are, so this photo from @moretylenol on Twitter has gone viral for showing a great example of just how big the Snorlax bean bag really is:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hilariously blocking the stairs, fans have quickly responded that @moretylenol’s going to need a Poke Flute in order to actually move the slumbering Snorlax. Or at least say please. You might think this is just a matter of perspective, but a second photo shows just how massive the Snorlax bean bag is even from far away:

Unfortunately for Pokemon fans interested in the Snorlax bean bag, it’s sold out practically everywhere. Prices are high from second hand sellers at the moment, so some fans are even taking it upon themselves to fashion their own massive Snorlax bean bag chairs. But now that there’s a good example of its actual size, maybe some fans without Poke Flutes with think twice?

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. Staff confirmed for the new series include Daiki Tomiyasu serving as chief director for OLM, Maki Odaira as series director, Kunihiko Yuyama as creative supervisor, Shoji Yonemura overseeing series construction, Shuhei Yasuda serving as character designer, Masafumi Mima as sound director, Yuki Hayashi as series composer. Voice cast members include Daiki Yamashita as Go, Yuichi Nakamura as Professor Sakuragi, Kana Hanazawa as Koharu, Megumi Hayashibara as Jessie, Shinichiro Miki as James, and Inuko Inuyama as Meowth.