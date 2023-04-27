Pokemon Center Launches Latest Squishmallows, Sells Out Instantly

The Pokemon Center is back at it again with its Squishmallow game. If you will remember, the online store made headlines some months ago when it first way of plushes went live. Now, two new Pokemon Squishmallows have opened sales at The Pokemon Center, and the lot sold out in just a matter of minutes.

Yes, that is right. Togepi and Snorlax just hit up The Pokemon Center. The long-awaited plushes were put up for sale in several global markets earlier this year, and of course, stateside fans have been eager to buy their plushes. Now, The Pokemon Center has opened sales, and it seems they are out of stock for those plushes.

According to stocking sleuths, The Pokemon Center opened sales for Togepi and Snorlax around 9:30 am CST / 10:30 am EST. It was there the two 12-inch Squishmallows went on sale for $29.99 USD each. It seems plenty of fans were able to get a hold of their must-have plush, but others had trouble locating stock just five minutes after the products launched.

Of course, you can keep checking The Pokemon Center for stock throughout the day. Some batches do come up through the day due to order cancelations and the like. We saw this pattern come around when The Pokemon Center released its Gengar and Pikachu Squishmallows. And if you cannot get through on this sale, Togepi and Snorlax will roll out in stores nationwide just like Pokemon's other plushes.

There is also the secondhand market if you are on a time crunch for these Squishmallows but be warned! The resale market is notoriously inflated when it comes to coveted Squishes. These 12-inch plushes cost about $30 at retail but can sell online for triple that price.

If you do not want to drop extra cash to showcase your love of Snorlax, there are other ways to hype Pokemon. The brand has tons of goodies out there for its sleepy giant as well as Togepi. You can check out other official goods through The Pokemon Center website here. And maybe if we are lucky, Squishmallow will release more of these plushes for fans ASAP!

What do you think about this latest Pokemon update? Were you able to nab one of this much-wanted plushes? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.