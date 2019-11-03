The Finale of Pokemon: Sun and Moon Has Fans All Emotional

Anime

Today marks the end of an important era for Pokemon fans. At long last, the story of Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon has come to a close. The TV show brought out its final episode after years on air, and fans online are paying their respects to what they call the best Pokemon anime yet.

For those unaware, The Pokemon franchise stepped out with Pokemon: Sun and Moon several years back. The game was a hit with fans thanks to its rather intricate setting in All which was inspired by Hawaii. Ash reached the area to continue his quest to become a Pokemon Master, and fans are sad to see him leave.

As you can see below, the slides are filled with fans mourning the loss of Pokemon‘s latest show and thanking it for its big jumps. In fact, fans are praising the show for its focus on family. Previous series followed Ash and his companions as they took on episodic battles, but this series was very different.

Rather than keep its eye on Ash entirely, this latest series did give his classmates time to shine. Many of their backstories were explored, and Ash got his own time to grow as well. His evolving father-son relationship with Professor Kukui touched so many, and the addition of Burnet only made it more impactful.

Now, the finale is here, and it sees Ash leave All behind to return home to Kanto. The farewell was as emotional as fans expected, but they know good things are on the horizon for Ash. This month, Pokemon will debut an all-new series which features creatures from the Galar region, so fans can keep any eye out for that November 17 release.

What will you miss more about this Pokemon anime? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

