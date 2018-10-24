‘Pokemon’ Just Dropped A Dozen Hilarious Anime Easter Eggs

Pokemon‘s anime series has been running for a long time, but it’s still finding new ways to surprise fans especially in the newest Sun & Moon incarnation of the series where Ash is more out to have fun.

The latest episode of the series went all out in terms of Easter Eggs with shoutouts to Star Wars, Revolutionary Girl Utena, and as fans have broke down, characters voiced by Jesse’s voice actress Megumi Hayashibara.

Can you identify all the references? pic.twitter.com/7TYsoA26R9 — Ashita (@AshitanoGin) October 21, 2018

In the latest episode of the series, Jesse is taking on a fake identity and toys around with a couple of personas. But the kicker is that each of these Jesse-laced personas is a shout-out to characters Hayashibara voiced over the years.

The references include the likes of Himiko Shinobibe from Mashin Hero Wataru, female Ranma Saotome from Ranma ½, Atsuko “Nuku Nuku” Natsume from All Purpose Cultural Cat Girl Nuku Nuku, Rei Ayanami from Neon Genesis Evangelion, Hello Kitty, Lime from Saber Marionette J, Faye Valentine from Cowboy Bebop, Ai Haibara from Detective Conan, Minky Momo from Magical Princess Minky Momo, Dr. Atsuko “Paprika” Chiba from Paprika, and it’s all capped off with the arguably most recognizeable role, Lina Inverse from Slayers.

The play the gang is a part of in the latest episode opened the series up for all kinds of great references, and fans are definitely having fun breaking down all the Easter Eggs. One of them even reaches all the way back to the 1956 manga Tetsujin 28-go. The greatest thing about all of this too is that it’s reflective of the kind of fun Sun & Moon often has with its world.

