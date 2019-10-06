Pokemon’s Future Looks Bright Thanks To This Scorbunny Cosplay

Pokemon has plenty on its plate these days thanks to a slew of upcoming releases. In a matter of weeks, Pokemon Sword and Shield will go live on the Nintendo Switch, and the anime will follow up days later with its new series. If there’s ever been a time to get in on Pokemon, it would be now, and it seems like one cosplayer called as much in the nick of time.

After all, there’s one great place to display your fandom, and that is at a convention. Over the week, New York Comic Con got underway, and one fan decided to hype Pokemon‘s future by cosplaying as a Generation 8 starter.

As you can see below, the cosplay was done by CCBuns. The fan posted a photo of themself dressed as Scorbunny, and the anthropomorphic cosplay works ridiculously well.

In order to channel Scorbunny, the cosplayer is wearing plenty of white and orange. With a pair of custom-made ears, Scorbunny looks cute with a long white wig which accents their yellow nose tap. A color blocked sports bra makes Scorbunny look sporty, and it matches with the cosplay’s cropped jacket.

As for the bottoms, the midriff-baring cosplay finishes off with some sleek white training pants. Complete with a yellow belt, the look adds accessories like orange leg warmers and chunky tennis shoes to give off a totally sporty vibe. Now, this fan needs to find two cosplayers to complete the Galar starter trio, so here’s to hoping this cosplay returns in full force with friends before long.

If you are ready to see more of Scorbunny, then Pokemon Sword and Shield will satisfy you shortly. The game is slated to debut in mid-November before the anime kicks off on the 17th. The anime will feature Ash as usual, but he will be joined by a new friend named Gou who is partnered with Scorbunny. Clearly, the Fire-starter is popular with the fandom, and it seems the franchise plans to hype the scrappy bunny moving forward.

What do you make of this cosplay's take on Scorbunny?