‘Pokemon: The Power of Us’ Shares New English Clip

The 21st film in the Pokemon anime franchise is soon making a limited run in theaters, and fans now have another good look at Pokemon: The Power of Us with a special clip.

Pokemon: The Power of Us is bringing its English dub to theaters, and now fans get a taste of how that will sound along with many of the new characters introduced during.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Starting with the film released for the 20th Anniversary, Pokemon: I Choose You, the films have been rebooting Ash’s early adventures in the anime series. Along with giving Ash and Pikachu fresh new looks with each of the films, the films also alter the way Ash progresses through the story.

The first film took him through a much different Kanto, eventually leading to a confrontation with the Legendary Bird Ho-Oh, and The Power of Us seems to be doing the same with Ash’s Johto journeys as Ash will encounter the Legendary Bird Lugia much earlier than he was originally intended to. Thus, fans believing the new film is an alternate take on the popular Pokemon the Movie 2000: The Power of One (which is further emphasized with the alluded title).

Pokemon: The Power of Us (released in Japan under the title of Everyone’s Story) and Fathom Events will host a limited run of the movie on November 14, 26, and 28. The film’s final screening will take place on December 1. Pokemon: The Power of Us is described as such:

“Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us tells the story of Ash and Pikachu as they journey to a small seaside town filled with a diverse set of characters, including a young athlete, a compulsive liar, a shy researcher, a bitter old woman, and a little girl with a big secret.

Every year, the townspeople gather to celebrate the Legendary Pokémon Lugia, who brings the wind that saved the town from destruction many years ago. The festival is a time for celebration, with a Pokémon Catching Race and a ceremonial flame burning brightly to summon Lugia. But when a series of incidents threatens not just the festival, but all the people and Pokémon who call the town home, it’s going to take more than just Ash and Pikachu to save the day. Will these people be able to put aside their differences and work together to rescue their town? Or will it all end in destruction?”