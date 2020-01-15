Anime

The Internet Is Already in Love with Pokemon: Twilight Wings

Pokemon: Twilight Wings has made its debut at long last, giving fans the chance to check out even […]

Pokemon: Twilight Wings has made its debut at long last, giving fans the chance to check out even more of the Galar region. The show went live this morning online, and its bite-sized story won over audiences within a few seconds. Now, those fans are sharing their thoughts on the special miniseries, and the verdict was made clearly and loudly…

Yes, Pokemon: Twilight Wings is a hit, and fans are eager to see what the show has coming next.

As you can see in the slides below, the reactions to Pokemon: Twilight Wings have been overwhelmingly positive. Not only is the show’s artwork receiving universal praise but so is its story. The seven-part miniseries promised to introduce fans to everyday people in Galar, but no one expected the premiere to start so dark.

The first episode picks up in a hospital of all places where a young boy named Johnny spends most of his time. Having grown up sickly, the kid has come to idolize the Champion Leon given his vitality and skill with Pokemon. When he learns Chairman Rose is about to visit his hospital, Johnny and his friend prepare a special letter for the man, and fans watch as a spark is ignited in the kid’s life.

For fans, this sort of story is plenty inspiring, and it gives layered characterization to guys like Rose. While gamers may have a certain understanding of the character, the anime seems to treat the chairman with less fanfare. This could mean fans will learn more about the executive, and fans would love to learn how exactly Rose came into the philosophy he showed in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

What do you think of this first episode? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

If you want to read more on this new miniseries, you can thanks to The Pokemon Company. The brand releases its first synopsis for the series which you can read here: “John is a young boy who’s been hospital-bound from an early age. Ever since he saw his first Pokémon battle on TV, he’s been a big fan of Champion Leon—and he’s dreamed of watching one of Leon’s matches in a stadium. Could a visit from Chairman Rose pave the way for his dreams to come true?”

