Pokemon: Twilight Wings Reveals Episode 2 Release Date

The newest Pokemon anime series has yet to explore the new Galar region introduced in Pokemon Sword and Shield with any real comb, but the Pokemon franchise is planning to curb this issue with the special Twilight Wings miniseries. Releasing on a monthly basis, this special seven episode long webseries will be showing off characters and other things that the official anime series has yet to explore. Dropping worldwide on the official Pokemon YouTube channel, the first episode dropped to great acclaim in January and fans were already wanting more soon after.

But the wait for the next episode of the series will soon be over as Pokemon: Twilight Wings has announced (via Comic Natalie) Episode 2 of the series will be launching on February 18th. After teasing new adventures from Galar’s roster of Gym Leaders toward the end of the premiere, all eyes will be on Episode 2 to see where it goes.

While there’s no confirmation or tease of what’s to come in the next episode of the anime, this miniseries looks “in detail [at] the dreams of Galar’s residents, the realities they face, the challenges they must overcome and the conflicts they must resolve.” The first episode of the series introduced two young boys living in Galar completely separated from the story of the games or anime, so there’s no telling where it will go from here!

One of the big notable elements, however, is that it will feature a different voice actor for Champion Leon. Leon will soon be making his debut in the official anime series voiced by Daisuke Ono, but soon after he’ll be appearing in Episode 2 of Twilight Wings voiced by Takahiro Sakurai instead.

Are you liking Twilight Wings so far? What do you want to see in the next episode of the miniseries?

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. At least with the worldwide release of Twilight Wings, fans outside of Japan have a way to enjoy new anime adventures before the official Galar adaptation hits our shores. There’s also a brand new film on the way to Japan this Summer, Pokemon the Movie: Coco.

