Pokemon Ultimate Journeys Sets Netflix Release Date

Pokemon is getting ready for the next major wave of Ash and Joh's journey with Netflix, and the streaming service has finally set the premiere date for Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: The Series to celebrate! The newest iteration of the anime is currently in the midst of its climax with the newest episodes airing overseas, but thankfully international fans won't be too much further behind as Netflix gears up for the next major wave of episodes. With Ash and Goh heading towards their dreams, Pokemon Ultimate Journeys will kick off a whole new journey as the series gets closer to its grand finale.

Previously announced for a release this year, Netflix has officially announced that Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: The Series will officially kick off on October 21st with the streaming service. This batch of episodes follows the finale of Pokemon Master Journeys, and will start off with the 91st episode of the original run of the series overall. This will be the 25th season of the series overall, and marks a pretty big occasion for the franchise as Ash and Goh get closer to their dreams than ever!

As for what to expect from Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: The Series when it hits Netflix next month, the series is teased as such, "In this season, the Pokemon World Coronation Series is heating up! Ash, Pikachu, and their Pokemon friends are preparing for the competition with intensive training. Meanwhile, Goh is in the midst of a series of challenging trial missions to become a member of Project Mew. Chloe and Eevee are busy as well, learning about the different evolutionary paths that Eevee can take. Will they be able to come to a decision about the future of her beloved Pokémon partner? Get ready for nonstop action, familiar faces from journeys past, and plenty of Pokemon discoveries!"

The series' next batch of episodes has yet to be detailed, so it's a little tough to guess just how many episodes the new series will start off with just yet. But if it's like every other batch of episodes, there will be at least 15 to kick things off on the right foot.