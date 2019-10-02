Pokemon to Sell Pricey New High-Fashion Jacket Soon

Pokemon has seen its fair share of merchandise released since it first began in 1997, making it the most profitable franchise in the world. From t-shirts to shoes to baseball caps, the pocket monster series is looking to enter a brand new world of high fashion with an upcoming partnership with the company Moncler, as part of the “Thunderbolt Project”. The jacket itself will retail for over $2000 USD and will feature a series of Pikachu images that are stamped all over it.

Twitter User Pokejungle shared the first look at the jacket itself, asking Pokemon fans to open up their wallets and drop thousands of dollars to enter a high end world of Pokemon trainers that hasn’t been seen before:

Moncler, a brand most famous for it’s luxurious jackets, is partnering with the Thunderbolt Project to release Pokémon apparel! You’ll need a little more than $2000 to buy though… Love the high fashion collaborations though! pic.twitter.com/yTKfELevik — PokéJungle (@pokejungle) September 30, 2019

Pokemon has had an amazing year, with Pikachu appearing in a live action Hollywood feature length film in the form of Detective Pikachu. Perhaps more importantly, the franchise finally managed to give Ash Ketchum his first tournament win during Pokemon: Sun and Moon wherein the young protagonist took home the gold during the Alola League Tournament.

Ash himself has never been rich, though he does appear to be eternally young, seemingly never fully entering his teenage years. With a new Pokemon anime series beginning later this year as something of a sequel to Pokemon: Sun and Moon, Ash will be getting a new friend in the form of Gou and beginning a world tour as the new champion of Alola.

Whether or not Ketchum will become rich enough to afford a jacket such as this one thanks to his win is another question all together. The young Pokemon trainer has never really talked about money, seemingly managing to travel from place to place thanks to a strange infrastructure put into place to assist trainers in general.

Depending on the success of this high fashion line that takes the Pokemon theme and spins it into an entirely new way, maybe we’ll be seeing other characters receive their own high end merchandise!

What do you think of this high end Pokemon jacket? Will you actually be picking one of these up?