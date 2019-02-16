Pokemon: Vulpix Snow Sculpture Shows Off at Japanese Festival

What’s better than one Pokemon snowman? Two Pokemon snowmen! And it’s even better, because this particular instance includes two Vulpix.

A photo that was recently shared to Reddit, which you can check out below, showcases an adorable snow sculpture featuring two different Vulpix: the original, Kanto Vuplix and Alolan Vulpix. In case you’re not familiar, the two Pokemon are different types, with the original being a Fire-type Pokemon and the Alolan version being an Ice-type Pokemon. (Which is why the snow sculpture is particularly clever.)

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s unclear exactly where the photo was taken, but it appears to have come from the 70th Sapporo Snow Festival in Japan, which recently concluded on February 11th. The festival is known for these kind of giant snow sculpture, like the Sword Art Online snow sculpture we featured last weekend.

One interesting thing to note here is the “Alola Rokon & Rokon” at the bottom of the snow sculpture. As most folks might be able to guess, that’s simply the Japanese name or Vulpix. The Ice-type version was only introduced in the latest generation of games, but it’s quickly become a fan-favorite version of the classic little fire fox.

What do you think of the snow sculpture? Are you a fan? Any other particularly interesting sculptures you’ve seen coming out of the Sapporo Snow Festival this year? Let us know in the comments!