Primal's Season Finale Kills Major Character

Primal's season two finale changes the brutal prehistoric landscape on Adult Swim forever, as the conflict between Spear and the juiced-up Viking Chief comes to an end and not everyone makes it out alive. While creator Genndy Tartakovsky and Cartoon Network have yet to confirm if Primal will receive a third season, the death which arrives in this latest episode would make any new episodes quite different from what viewers have experienced in the past for this bloody, epic tale.

Warning. If you have yet to watch the second season finale of Adult Swim's Primal, be forewarned that we will be diving into massive spoiler territory so turn back now if you don't want to be spoiled.

Many events take place in Primal's latest season finale, with the recent installment taking the opportunity to explore the younger years of both Spear and Mira, looking at the tragic events that led them both to this moment. With Spear and Fang having the opportunity to rest in Mira's homeland following the traumatic experiences they suffered through in this second season, their respite was short-lived as the fiery Viking Chief came for revenge.

Lighting Fang aflame, Spear laid his life on the line and lunged at the viking even though doing so caused most of his skin to suffer some serious burns in the process. With the two combatants spiraling toward the ground, the viking chief is defeated and is dragged back to the underworld as the protagonist of Primal clings to life.

On his death bed, Spear has his first, and last, intimate encounter with Mira, presumably before he dies. In the final moments of the season finale, we see the offspring of Mira and Spear riding atop one of the Fang's two children, with the trio of dinos roaring as the credits roll and a new era of Primal presumably begins.

As mentioned earlier, Primal has yet to be confirmed for a third season and this ending could certainly be seen as a series finale. In previous interviews, creator Genndy Tartakovsky has stated that he'd love to transform the series into an anthology, via Indie Wire:

"The big idea is that 'Primal' becomes a brand. Visceral, emotional, raw, minimal dialogue, artistic. And, with this brand, it can be about aliens, World War II. We'll see if anybody is excited about it."

Primal is currently streaming on HBO Max and Adult Swim.