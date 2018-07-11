Studio Ghibli 2018 Festival: ‘Princess Mononoke’ Ticket Giveaway

Get ready! Studio Ghibli is carrying its big festival forward with another movie, and GKIDS is teaming up with ComicBook to give away FREE tickets to see Princess Mononoke in theaters this month.

Do you want to check out one of Hayao Miyazaki’s most popular features in theaters? Later this month, Princess Mononoke will enter cinemas for a limited time as it airs on July 22, 23, an 25. You can enter to win tickets for yourself here or through the embed below! And, if you want to check out participating theaters near you, then you can look them up through GKIDS!

You can check out the synopsis for Princess Mononoke below:

“From the legendary Studio Ghibli, creators of Spirited Away, and Academy Award®-winning director Hayao Miyazaki, comes an epic masterpiece that has dazzled audiences worldwide with its breathtaking imagination, exhilarating battles and deep humanity. Inflicted with a deadly curse, the young warrior Ashitaka heads west in search of a cure. There, he stumbles into bitter conflict between Lady Eboshi, the proud people of Iron Town, and the enigmatic Princess Mononoke, a young girl raised by wolves, who will stop at nothing to prevent the humans from destroying her home and the forest spirits and animal gods who live there.”

