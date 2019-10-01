Promare Crosses Major Box Office Milestone

After producing some of the most critically acclaimed original anime series out there, Studio Trigger recently went for broke with their first major feature length offering. Promare went onto incredible success with its initial theatrical debut in Japan, and it seems like the film was just as successful with its North American theatrical release. Even if it was only for a short time, distributor GKIDS mentioned via a press release that Promare is the second-highest grossing new release for the company overall.

After its second weekend in North American theaters, Promare crossed a major box office milestone as new reports have revealed that the film has earned an estimated $1,068,806 overall. Opening in just 30 screens across the United States, and later in Canada, the film earned $775,00 in North America and brought the overall total to over $1 million USD when combined with the film’s Japanese earnings.

Directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi and written by Kazuki Nakashima, who have previously collaborated for fan-favorite Studio Trigger projects Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann and Kill la Kill, GKIDS brought Promare to United States theaters last September but you might still be able to find it playing in your area if you’re lucky. You can read our spoiler-free review of the film here, but here’s an excerpt to get you started:

“It should be immediately apparent through trailers and promotional materials that Promare is pure eye candy. Not only do the characters move with a stunning fluidity boosted by how the film bends and contorts its characters in order to deliver a more dynamic action sequence, but there’s a great deal of attention paid to how these action scenes are staged. Intelligent camera work makes the exaggerated character moves pop even more on screen, and this pop is further emphasized by the film’s color palette. A blend of pleasing hues highlighting character designs in fun ways, Promare is almost always jumping out of the screen.”

GKIDS officially describes Promare as such, “The first feature-length film from the acclaimed studio TRIGGER, creators of the hit series Kill la Kill and Little Witch Academia, and director Hiroyuki Imaishi (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill), Promare uses a bold cel-shaded visual style to tell a blistering action-adventure story, and is the spiritual successor to many of director Imaishi’s former works. Thirty years have passed since the appearance of Burnish, a race of flame-wielding mutant beings, who destroyed half of the world with fire. When a new group of aggressive mutants calling themselves “Mad Burnish” appears, the epic battle between Galo Thymos, a new member of the anti-Burnish rescue team “Burning Rescue,” and Lio Fotia, the leader of “Mad Burnish” begins.”