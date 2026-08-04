Black Clover Drops Special Trailer for Final Manga Release

Black Clover has officially come to an end after 11 years of serialization, and a new trailer has been released to help celebrate the final manga release ever. Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover ended its run earlier this year, and with it helped to finally settle many of the major questions that fans had throughout its over a decade long run. Asta and Yuno finally found out which of the two were the strongest, and one of them was ultimately crowned the new Wizard King when it all came to an end.

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Black Clover is going to be an interesting Shonen Jump ending to look back on when compared to many of the other franchises that started their run at the same time, and it’s all going to depend on how fans respond to these final chapters of the series once they let them sit for a bit. To help celebrate how far Black Clover has come, the manga has dropped a cool new trailer for its final volume now hitting shelves in Japan. Check it out in action below.

Black Clover Releases Its Final Manga

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Black Clover Volume 38 is the final volume for the manga ever as it collects the final few chapters from Yuki Tabata’s manga series. Currently available for sale in Japan, an international release for this final volume has yet to be confirmed as of this time. The final volume also hit shelves with a cool guidebook on the series that came with lots of new details that Tabata was never able to include into the main story for one reason or another. And it’s these smaller details that will keep it alive as fans continue to debate how it all came to an end.

The special extra fan book also came with one extra chapter for Black Clover that further fleshed out the end of the series. Taking place shortly before the events of the final chapter, it reveals some of the moments that led up to that final time skip where Asta is seen in his new position in the Clover Kingdom. It unfortunately still leaves some final questions unanswered such as Asta’s potential romantic future, however, and that’s ultimately going to be one way the series does not age well heading into the future.

Does Black Clover Have a Good Ending?

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Black Clover ends with Asta and Yuno settling their rivalry once and for all, and with the winner being crowned the Wizard King. Both of them were recognized by the rest of the Clover Kingdom for everything they did against Lucius, and had enough support that ultimately them fighting it out would be the only way to settle such a thing. Asta becoming the Wizard King ultimately was the right move for the series that had been setting him up to do so, and it was satisfying to see.

Black Clover goes the extra mile for its ending by confirming some major romances between characters, and even seeing them start families following the end of the war. But the one way it lets fans down is the fact that Asta never gets a proper romantic future himself. Neither Noelle or Mimosa properly convey their feelings to him, and it will now forever be one element that will never get answered. That’s going to be something that knocks it down a peg as fans look back on it all.