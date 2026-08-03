One Piece Day 2026 Confirms Livestream Schedule for Major Events & More

One Piece Day is coming back for its annual worldwide event later this month, and is gearing up for the big day with a confirmation of its livestream schedule and more tidbits about what to expect. Shueisha, Toei Animation, and Bandai Namco have been teaming up for the last few years on an a yearly event where the franchise showcases all sorts of big announcements for the franchise’s future. Not only celebrating everything that’s happened for the franchise so far, but teasing what’s next, it’s a big deal for fans every year.

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One Piece Day 2026 will be officially taking place at the Makuhari Messe over the August 22-23 weekend in Japan. Shueisha, Toei Animation, and Bandai Namco have revealed the schedule of what’s going to take place this year. Confirming that there will be a special livestream of the event streaming for free with YouTube, One Piece Day 2026 is teasing a whole new slate of big events and announcements that fans are going to want to keep an eye out for later this month.

One Piece Day 2026 Confirms Worldwide Livestream Schedule

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One Piece Day 2026 will be taking place in Japan over the August 22-23rd weekend, and it’s going to be streaming live and for free with YouTube. The two day event is promising new announcements for One Piece‘s future, a special panel with the voice cast celebrating the ongoing Elbaph arc, a new announcement for the One Piece Card Game, and performances from various artists who have contributed to the anime such as Hiroshi Kitadani, Maki Otsuki, AiNA THE END, and 36km/h. The full schedule for the event breaks down as such (in JST):

August 22

6:15 PM – 6:25 PM ONE PIECE DAY’26 OPENING PANEL

6:25 PM – 7:45 PM The 2nd Global ONE PIECE Character Popularity Poll “WORLD TOP 100” Results: Top 100-31 REVEAL

August 23

10:30 AM – 10:40 AM ONE PIECE DAY’26 OPENING PANEL

10:40 AM – 11:40 AM The 2nd Global ONE PIECE Character Popularity Poll “WORLD TOP 100” Results: Top 30-1 REVEAL

10:40 AM – 11:40 AM The 2nd Global ONE PIECE Character Popularity Poll “WORLD TOP 100” Results: Top 30-1 REVEAL 11:40 AM – 11:50 AM ONE PIECE NEWS in ONE PIECE DAY’26 PART 1

12:30 PM – 12:40 PM ONE PIECE NEWS in ONE PIECE DAY’26 PART 2

12:40 PM – 1:25 PM ONE PIECE CARD GAME SPECIAL PANEL

2:10 PM – 2:20 PM ONE PIECE NEWS in ONE PIECE DAY’26 PART 3

2:20 PM – 3:15 PM 8th ONE PIECE Knowledge King Finals – Paramount War

3:45 PM – 4:45 PM Anime ELBAPH Arc Special Voice Cast PANEL

5:15 PM – 6:30 PM ONE PIECE DAY’26 SPECIAL LIVE PERFORMANCE ~ ENDING

What Could Happen at One Piece Day 2026?

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One Piece Day 2026 has the potential to be a big one. With One Piece: Elbaph Arc rounding out its slate of episodes for the year in the coming weeks, this could offer the first look at what is coming at the next season of the anime hitting in 2027. Not only that, but there are all sorts of other projects now in the works in various stages of development such as a brand new movie first announced a few years back.

This One Piece news could also be new updates for their other projects on the way to Netflix such as the new LEGO special coming later this Fall, and the second season of the live-action series coming early next year too. There’s also a brand new reboot anime series coming to Netflix in 2027 around the same time, so there is plenty that could be revealed with this event soon.