Gundam’s Latest Movie Announces Streaming Debut

The Gundam universe has had some big revelations in 2026, with one of the most recent examples set to explore a vastly different world than many mech enthusiasts might be used to. Luckily, thanks to the expansive nature of the anime franchise, it seems as though there is always something new to check out when it comes to the Mobile Suit series. Earlier this year, the latest Gundam movie hit theaters that further explores the life of Noa Hathaway, and if you missed this one on the silver screen, we have good news for you.

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Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymph Circe is set to arrive on Netflix later this month on August 31st, bringing the highly anticipated sequel to streaming following its theatrical debut. For those who might not be familiar with this chapter of the mech franchise, Nymph Circe takes place in the same universe that first started the Gundam franchise. With the likes of Amuro and Char now long in the past, new protagonist Hathaway Noa has picked up the baton, often referred to as the successor to the representatives of the Earth Federation and Zeon alike. On top of announcing the streaming release date, Netflix has also released a brand new trailer to get fans back into the robot that you can check out below.

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Gundam’s Unbelievable Future

Bandai Namco Filmworks

While the Gundam franchise is continuing to release new stories outside the “Universal Century” universe, Noa Hathaway’s story isn’t over yet. The latest storyline has always been confirmed as a trilogy, meaning there is one more entry to go before we bid a fond farewell to this entry in the mech tale that first began in 2021. As of the writing of this article, little to no details have been revealed for the final chapter of the trilogy. Considering the number of years that passed between the first two parts, we might be waiting some time to see the third and final entry in this series.

Luckily, even though we might not see Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway’s conclusion for some time, the Gundam franchise has plenty more in the works. At this year’s San Diego Comic Con, the anime franchise unveiled Mobile Suit Gundam RG XARX-ZERO, a series taking place in a brand new universe. Taking a step back from the Earth Federation’s plot, this new anime will inject some major extraterrestrials into the mix, introducing a timeline known as “After Apocalypse.” The upcoming anime arriving in 2027 will also act as a prequel to the upcoming video game, Gundam: Rogue Orbit, which will be an official part of the timeline. With Legendary Pictures also working on a live-action Gundam film, it’s a great time to be a mech fan.