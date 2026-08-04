With No Season 2 Hopes, Major Shonen Jump Series Confirms It Will End After 10 Years

A major shonen series in Shueisha’s Jump magazines has confirmed it will end after ten long years, and there are still no hopes of its anime coming back for a Season 2 any time soon. Shonen Jump has had quite the year as there have been a umber of major series ending their runs after long stints with the magazine. That’s not only been true for the main Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but also all of the others under the umbrella like Jump+, Jump SQ, Jump GIGA and much more.

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Each one has been a major loss as many of these franchises are ending their respective runs after many years, and that’s the case for Sho Aiomoto’s Kemono Jihen. With the release of the newest volume of the manga in Japan (as spotted by Anime News Network), it has been confirmed that Kemono Jihen will be officially coming to an end after ten long years with the next volume of the series. Which means there are only a few more chapters of its run left to go before fans need to say goodbye.

What Happened to Kemono Jihen?

Courtesy of Shueisha

Kemono Jihen never really was the biggest series when it comes to how big it is outside of Japan. The manga originally made its debut with Shueisha’s Jump Square magazine in 2016, and introduced fans to a young boy living in a small village with relatives who treat him like garbage. It’s because he’s actually a hybrid between a human and ghoul, and this gives him special abilities that strike fear in others. But then he starts living a much better life together with other boys who share the same affliction as they hunt down monsters.

It’s a cool idea that has led to all sorts of cool action, and it’s why the manga has ultimately been able to run and tell its story for as long as it has thus far. But now that it has confirmed that it’s going to end with its next volume, that also means that there are only a few more chapters left before it ends. It just doesn’t really have support outside of Japan, and it’s not readily available to read with digital platforms like other series. That’s probably why the anime didn’t really do anything either.

Will Kemono Jihen Ever Get Season 2?

Courtesy of Ajiado

Kemono Jihen made its official anime adaptation debut five years ago with its first season, and you can check it out with Crunchyroll if you wanted to see it in action. Unfortunately it came to an end with no word on a potential continuation, and it has been years since any news has been heard about that happening. That could mean that it’s never coming back for another season, but there’s always some hope that it could get its fair shake some day if enough fans ask for it.

The end of the manga would be a great time for a production company to pick up Kemono Jihen for its second season as there would be plenty of materials to adapt for future episodes. That could have been why the anime ended after just a single season run, but it also didn’t really move the needle much. We’ve seen some Shonen Jump classics return for more episodes years after their original finale, so there’s always hope. We’ll just have to see how it works out.

HT – Anime News Network